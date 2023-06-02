Wet weather set to bring some relief for firefighters





We're looking at a good, soaking rain across Nova Scotia beginning Friday evening and continuing through Saturday.



While there's still some disagreement between forecast models, it looks more and more likely that Nova Scotia will see widespread rainfall of 20-40 millimetres by Sunday evening. Some areas may receive more than 50 millimetres.



Temperatures will also be cool this weekend with highs in the low double digits, from about 10 C to 14 C.

Damp and cool next week





Normally in June, a blocking weather pattern is the last thing you want to see. However, given the current situation, this is exactly what we need right now.



The result will be a prolonged period of lower temperatures, with rain, showers, drizzle and fog patches, at least through mid-next week.

