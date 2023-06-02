Content
Nova Scotia·Weather

Wet weather set to bring some relief for firefighters

CBC Meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says damp and cool weather is expected, at least through mid-next week.

Rain is on the way for Nova Scotia this weekend, with cooler weather next week

Ryan Snoddon · CBC News ·
Much needed wet weather arrives this weekend
Much needed wet weather is finally set to arrive in Nova Scotia this weekend. (CBC)
Finally there's some relief on the way from Mother Nature. 

We're looking at a good, soaking rain across Nova Scotia beginning Friday evening and continuing through Saturday. 

While there's still some disagreement between forecast models, it looks more and more likely that Nova Scotia will see widespread rainfall of 20-40 millimetres by Sunday evening. Some areas may receive more than 50 millimetres.

A solid soaking of rain for Nova Scotia this weekend.
A solid soaking of rain is predicted across Nova Scotia this weekend. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Temperatures will also be cool this weekend with highs in the low double digits, from about 10 C to 14 C. 

Damp and cool next week

The outlook for next week is affected by a high-pressure system setting up across the North Atlantic that will block a low-pressure system  — along with its rain and cooler weather  — above the province. 

Normally in June, a blocking weather pattern is the last thing you want to see. However, given the current situation, this is exactly what we need right now.

Next week is looking unsettled with persistent clouds, damp conditions and cool temperatures.
Persistent clouds, damp conditions and cooler temperatures are predicted for next week in Atlantic Canada. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The result will be a prolonged period of lower temperatures, with rain, showers, drizzle and fog patches, at least through mid-next week.

