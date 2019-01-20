Snow, cold weather coming to the Maritimes later this week





This time around, the cold air coming into the region is likely to stay a little longer and bring with it some chances for snow, especially for southern areas of the Maritimes.



While we have experienced some shots of polar and Arctic air in the Maritimes this winter, most of the cold air we've experienced has been quickly followed by a push of mild air.This time around, the cold air coming into the region is likely to stay a little longer and bring with it some chances for snow, especially for southern areas of the Maritimes.

First up will be back-to-back systems tracking just south of the region with one on Thursday and another on Friday.



There has already been a ton of buzz on social media about these systems and while some uncertainty remains, I can certainly put to rest the rumours of total snowfall of 50 centimetres.

Snowfall outlook for Thursday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) The first system will spread snow into southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia throughout the day on Thursday.Forecast models are in fairly good agreement that this system will result in light snowfall for Fredericton, Saint John, the Annapolis Valley and Halifax.

Snowfall totals of five to 10 centimetres, or perhaps a bit more, are looking more likely for the Tri-County and South Shore regions of Nova Scotia.

Snow will begin Thursday night and continue throughout the day on Friday. This system will track a bit further north and looks set to bring a bit more snow with it as well.



The timing of this system could affect both morning and afternoon commutes.



While we are still a few days away, at the moment it looks like a widespread five to15 centimetres of snow will fall across central and western areas of Nova Scotia, as well as southwestern New Brunswick. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.



The second system will move in quickly on the heels of the first.Snow will begin Thursday night and continue throughout the day on Friday. This system will track a bit further north and looks set to bring a bit more snow with it as well.The timing of this system could affect both morning and afternoon commutes.While we are still a few days away, at the moment it looks like a widespread five to15 centimetres of snow will fall across central and western areas of Nova Scotia, as well as southwestern New Brunswick. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.As the snow clears late Friday into Saturday, more cold air will settle into the region, setting the stage for a chilly weekend and the potential for more snow across the region next week.

