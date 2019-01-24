Strong winds and rain to sweep across Nova Scotia overnight

It's going to be a mixed weather blessing in Nova Scotia tonight.

While the province is enjoying mild temperatures — reaching double digits in some areas — Environment Canada says rain and strong southerly winds will move in tonight. The national weather office has issued rainfall and wind warnings for overnight.

"A low pressure system moving into Maine will intensify tonight as it passes north of Nova Scotia overnight. Strong southerly winds gusting to 90 km/h will spread from west to east across Nova Scotia tonight," says a weather alert issued around 4 p.m.

Nova Scotia Timeline<br>Drizzle this aft turns to rain at times heavy this evening & overnight. <br>Rain will be coupled with widespread winds gusting 70-90 km/h. <br>Wind warnings are in place & <a href="https://twitter.com/nspowerinc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nspowerinc</a> is on standby. <br>Winds ease & skies clear west to east thru Fri morning.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/a45Z3BmLjW">pic.twitter.com/a45Z3BmLjW</a> —@ryansnoddon

Winds are expected to diminish before Friday morning.

Total rainfall amounts of 20-40 millimetres are expected during the evening.

"Areas that are vulnerable to excess rain falling on frozen ground may have issues with water not being absorbed or draining off well. This is particularly true over portions of northern Nova Scotia where there is more snow cover to melt," Environment Canada warned.

Nova Scotia Power has activated its emergency operations centre in advance of the rain and strong winds. (Shane Fowler/CBC )



"In addition, high waves and pounding surf may cause higher than normal waters levels along south facing coastlines from Yarmouth to St. Margarets Bay tonight."

The rain, combined with melting snow, may cause localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Environment Canada also advised that damage to buildings and trees may occur as a result of the strong winds.

We're activating our Emergency Operations Centre at 2 pm today to prepare for an impending storm with high winds. More details in our latest news release: <a href="https://t.co/yIK00kq2tx">https://t.co/yIK00kq2tx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSStorm</a> —@nspowerinc

That prompted Nova Scotia Power to activate its emergency operations centre at 2 p.m. Thursday.

"We're preparing for the storm by positioning power line crews and forestry teams across the province, and we're staffing up our Customer Care Centre," said NSP senior manager Matt Drover.

"Typically with high wind gusts, we see outages caused by trees contacting or falling on power lines."