Soggy, blustery weekend expected for Nova Scotia

Raincoats and boots may be needed this Remembrance Day weekend as a nasty weather system visits Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire province and a wind warning for Inverness County north of Mabou.

Many parts of the province could see up to 30 millimetres of rain as an intensifying low-pressure system approaches from New Brunswick.

The rain is expected to arrive after midnight Friday and into the early morning on Saturday.

There will be rain, at times heavy, and a risk of thunderstorms in the province on Saturday, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The Atlantic coast of the province and parts of Cape Breton could see the most rain with more than 40 mm coming down. Winds will also gust anywhere from 50-80 km/h on Saturday and Sunday.

Nova Scotia might also see a tiny bit of snow this weekend.

Snow or wet snow may fall over higher terrain, including the Cobequid Pass and parts of the Cape Breton Highlands, on Saturday morning. It will then change to rain.

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Winds in Inverness County north of Mabou could reach 120 km/h on Saturday. Those winds are expected to die down by Saturday evening.

By Sunday, all the precipitation will be gone leaving behind a bright and windy day throughout Nova Scotia, said Snoddon.