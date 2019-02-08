Freezing rain closes schools, covers roads and sidewalks with ice

Freezing rain coated much of Nova Scotia with ice overnight before turning to rain in the early morning hours.

As a result, many schools are cancelled or have delayed opening.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning.

"Freezing rain will continue to spread eastward this morning ahead of a warm front. The freezing rain will change to rain from west to east as temperatures rise above zero. Areas along the immediate Atlantic coast should receive significantly less freezing rain than those further inland."

Sidewalks are treacherous, and there have been reports of people walking on the roads to avoid falling.

Caller says, sidewalks are so icy that pedestrians are walking on the roads - so drivers need to keep an eye out for them —@CBCHfxTraffic

The slippery, glass-like conditions and patches of black ice are slowing the morning commute, drivers advise. There have been reports of some vehicles off the highway near Fall River.

The same weather conditions are expected to resume later today, Environment Canada says.

"Road conditions may become icy again overnight tonight and into early Saturday morning, as the rain ends and is followed by cold westerly winds and scattered flurries."