Atlantic coast, Cape Breton in for high winds, heavy rain

The Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and all of Cape Breton are under weather warnings for Saturday night into Sunday.

A public weather alert issued by Environment Canada on Saturday morning said a system approaching from New England is expected to bring southeasterly gusts of up to 90 km/h to parts of the mainland, and up to 100 km/h in Cape Breton.

A Les Suêtes wind warning is in effect in Cape Breton from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence.

Some counties on the Atlantic coast will experience heavy rainfall along with high winds.

Guysborough County, Halifax County east of Porters Lake, Inverness County south of Mabou, Richmond County, Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County and Victoria County can expect rainfall amounts up to 50 millimetres.

Rain in these areas is expected to start this evening and will continue into the overnight hours before tapering to scattered showers Sunday morning.

Environment Canada says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

