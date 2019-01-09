Messy mix of rain, snow and high winds hitting Nova Scotia

A messy mix of snow, rain and high winds is hitting Nova Scotia with a shift to rain beginning in the southwest, leaving messy roads and a slippery morning commute.

Between 20 and 30 millimetres of rain is expected on the mainland. A couple of centimetres of flurries are expected again this evening.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in Cape Breton before that transitions happens. The rain will begin in the afternoon and evening on the island, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Gusts are expected to reach 100 km/h in parts of Cape Breton with stronger winds —​ up to 140 km/h gusts — from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence.

Ice pellets and more snow are expected again this evening in Cape Breton, she said.

It’s a messy commute, walking or driving and rain coming down harder now. <a href="https://t.co/f2xL7e1KYN">pic.twitter.com/f2xL7e1KYN</a> —@cbc_craig

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for the Atlantic Coast on the mainland and wind warnings in Cape Breton.

By 7 a.m., ice pellets were falling in Dartmouth, making it more challenging to clear the overnight snowfall. Rain had also started in some parts of the Halifax region, with temperatures slightly above zero.

Slush covered roads were creating challenges for drivers.

Most schools across the province are closed. There are a number of delayed or cancelled flights out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The transition to ice pellets and rain is making snow clearing more difficult. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Roads a slushy mess. <a href="https://t.co/iRKltxZFD9">pic.twitter.com/iRKltxZFD9</a> —@cbc_craig

The poor weather has also closed schools in New Brunswick and P.E.I.