Freezing rain makes for treacherous road conditions this morning

There's a freezing rain warning in effect for mainland Nova Scotia today, with northern parts of the province and inland areas at the highest risk for ice-coated surfaces.

The freezing rain and drizzle will change to rain later this morning as temperatures rise above zero, says a weather warning from Environment Canada.

Along the Atlantic coast, much of that freezing precipitation has already made the transition to rain, including the coastal Halifax region.

In northern and inland areas, the switchover will take a little longer due to cooler temperatures. Drivers are warned to slow down this morning and use caution as highways may be slippery during the morning commute.

In Cape Breton, rain showers overnight will continue through most of the day.

Rain is expected for the rest of the day for the rest of the province as well, with temperatures reaching between five to eight degrees.

Tonight those showers could change to flurries, with lows near zero.

Higher-than-normal water levels, combined with heavy, pounding surf will affect coastal areas throughout Tuesday and especially at high tide tonight, Environment Canada says.

