More rain, strong wind on the way for Nova Scotia

Heavy rainfall is expected for most of Nova Scotia this weekend, triggering a weather warning from Environment Canada.

"Rain, at times heavy, will spread across Nova Scotia on Saturday. The rain will persist Saturday night and then taper to showers Sunday morning over the west," the national weather office announced Friday afternoon.

Around 40-70 millimetres is expected, mainly in southwest Nova Scotia and along the Atlantic coast.

Strong southerly winds, gusting up to 80 km/h, are also in the weekend forecast. The Cape Breton Highlands could see higher wind gusts.

Weekend Outlook <br>Temps ⬆️ tonight & Saturday with some double digits & teens by evening! <br>Rain tracks in Sat, at times heavy thru Sat night. <br>Tapers to showers Sunday. <br>Southerly gusts 70-90+ km/h develop Sat, shifting to gusty SW->West winds on Sun. <br>Temps ⬇️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/iNSg00uOxn">pic.twitter.com/iNSg00uOxn</a> —@ryansnoddon

Large waves and pounding surf are also likely along the Atlantic coast, Environment Canada said.

Friday's cold snap, which saw the mercury drop to –11 C in the morning, has given way to milder temperatures set to reach 11 C on Saturday.

The rain will taper to showers and cloudy periods Sunday with a high of 7 C and a low at the freezing mark.

