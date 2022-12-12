Heavy snowfall to hit parts of Nova Scotia beginning Monday night

Some parts of Nova Scotia will see heavy snowfall beginning Monday night.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for all of Cape Breton, as well as Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says five to 15 centimetres of snow tonight is possible for Guysborough, Pictou and Antigonish counties, with wind gusts up to 60 km/h.

On Tuesday, the eastern mainland will be cloudy with periods of heavy and blowing snow. Simpkin said 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is possible, with wind gusts up to 90 km/h along parts of the coast.

For Cape Breton, the snow will begin Monday night and last into tomorrow. A total of 20 to 40 centimetres could fall and wind gusts could reach 80 km/h, Simpkin said. The snow will change to rain in the afternoon.

