Commuters beware: Freezing rain to hit Nova Scotia on Friday morning

Most Nova Scotians will be in for a slick commute Friday morning as freezing rain works its way across the province.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said the rain will begin overnight and move east across the province.

"While areas in the southwest and up the Atlantic coastline will likely see a brief period of icing before changing to rain, an extended three- to six-hour period of freezing rain looks likely for inland areas from the Valley through central Nova Scotia and especially northern and eastern areas of the mainland," he said.

The largest amounts of freezing rain in Nova Scotia will fall outside of Yarmouth, Queens and Shelburne counties. (CBC)

The freezing rain will turn to rain as temperatures rise, but Environment Canada said roads could become icy again Friday night once the rain stops and a cold westerly wind moves in along with scattered flurries.

By Saturday morning, fast-falling temperatures will be "well below zero," it said.

Freezing rain begins overnight or early Friday for much of the region.<br>An icy Friday morning commute looks likely. <br>Most of Nova Scotia to see a 3-6 hour period of freezing rain before a transition to rain. <br>4-8 hours in New Brunswick. <br>Leave yourself extra time!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/yOKCwgJxQ3">pic.twitter.com/yOKCwgJxQ3</a> —@ryansnoddon

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for all areas of the province, except for Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties. Those three counties are under special weather statements and are also expected to see freezing rain followed by rain.