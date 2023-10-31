First snowfall of the season expected to arrive in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

Halloween is one of the spookiest days of the year, but it's the day after that's looking a bit frightful as the first snow of the season will fall across many parts of Nova Scotia.



The cold air greeting the trick-or-treaters Tuesday night will remain in place on Wednesday, just as a weather system tracks in from the south.



The result will be a slushy snowfall with amounts ranging from a trace to five centimetres across the province. Areas along the coasts will likely see a mix of rain and snow, while areas inland and at higher elevations will see more snow with amounts of five to 10 centimetres possible.

The snow and rain will begin early in the morning in the southwest of Nova Scotia and then spread eastward, arriving in Cape Breton by early afternoon.

Widespread snowfall will leave amounts ranging from a trace to five centimetres, with the potential for five to 10 centimetres for inland areas and higher terrain. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Since it's early in the season, the ground is still relatively warm and temperatures will remain above freezing, it's difficult to predict just how much of that snow will melt on contact.



That said, it won't take much to turn the roads slick and greasy for the Wednesday afternoon and evening commute, especially for inland areas and higher terrain.



Drivers should plan accordingly and be sure to leave extra time and space.

The first snowfall of the season in early November of 2020 led to heavy congestion, delayed transit, and a bridge closure in Halifax. (Olivier Lefebvre/Radio-Canada)

The first snowfall is always problematic for drivers as folks take time to adjust to driving in slippery conditions.

Halifax Regional Police issued a news release on Tuesday reminding drivers to pay attention to the changing weather conditions that are forecasted and to make adjustments accordingly.

Drivers should remember to remove snow off their entire vehicle, as required by law, and leave extra space between their vehicle and others if roads are slippery, the release said.

"Road conditions often warrant a significantly slower speed than what is posted. Remember to allow extra time for your commute so you do not feel that you need to rush," police said.

The other major factor on Wednesday will be that it's so early in the season, very few people have their winter tires on.



The good news is, the snow that does fall won't be sticking around for too long.



Temperatures will rebound Friday and into the weekend, with highs back into the double digits.



