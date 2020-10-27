Shots fired at parked vehicle near Dartmouth school

A man shot at a parked vehicle on Leaman Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police.

There have been no reported injuries. Police do not believe the shooting was random.

The man apparently shot at the vehicle and then fled the area.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting and police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

The vehicle was parked near John McNeil Elementary School, which went into lockdown. The school is now in hold-and-secure mode.

Other nearby schools including John Martin Junior High and the Bedford and Forsyth Education Centres Dartmouth Campus are also on hold and secure, according a tweet from the Halifax Regional Centre Centre for Education.

The centre said that all students and staff are safe.

Streets in the area were temporarily closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while police investigated. They have since reopened.

Leaman Drive is mainly a residential area near Albro Lake.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or video from the area to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

