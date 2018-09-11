Ferry plucks 3 people from Cabot Strait after fishing boat fire

Three people are safe after being plucked from the waters of the Cabot Strait Monday night by a Newfoundland-bound ferry after their fishing vessel caught fire and later sank.

The captain and two crew of the fishing vessel Sulian, which is owned by We'koqma'q First Nation in Cape Breton, had set out to fish red fish, according to We'koqmaq Chief Rod Googoo.

At about 10 p.m., the Canadian military's rescue co-ordination centre contacted the MV Leif Ericson, a Marine Atlantic Ferry en route from North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L.

Marine Atlantic spokesperson Darrell Mercer said they were told there was a vessel on fire about 90 kilometres south of Port aux Basques.

"We of course altered course to respond," he said.

When the Leif Ericson arrived, he said, the crew saw the fishing boat and a lifeboat engulfed in flames.

The ferry dispatched its own rescue boats and plucked the men from the water. The three men were in survival suits and had been in the water for an extended time, said Mercer.

"They were quite cold when our vessel arrived and managed to get them on board. So we're very thankful that the Leif Ericson was in the area and could provide assistance, and we've got this happy outcome today," he said.

The men were taken to Port aux Basques, where one of them was checked out in hospital and released.

All three are now aboard the Leif Ericson on their way back to Cape Breton, said Mercer.

