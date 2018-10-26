Death of Cape Breton woman not random, RCMP say

Police say the death of a 22-year-old woman on We'koqma'q​ First Nation in Cape Breton on Wednesday was not random.

Two infants were also found in the home where the woman was discovered. The children were not harmed and are being taken care of by relatives, police said in a news release.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the woman's death, which they have deemed suspicious.

Officers were called to the home on Highway 105 in Whycocomagh, N.S., about 40 kilometres southwest of Baddeck​, just before 11 a.m.

The medical examiner's officer is investigating.

The woman's name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 902-756-3371 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.