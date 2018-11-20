We'koqma'q offering $100K reward for information on Cassidy Bernard's death

The chief of We'koqma'q First Nation says the band will offer a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Cassidy Bernard's death.

Bernard, 22, was found dead in her home on Oct. 24. Her two infant girls were found in the home at the same time and are being cared for by family members.

"I have the full confidence [in] the law enforcement people but we feel, perhaps, with this reward it will bring forward that one piece of information they might need to resolve this case," Chief Rod Googoo said. "We felt [it] was very important ... to show support for the family and to assure our community members that we're doing everything we can."

Googoo said the reward would be paid out if people report a tip to Crime Stoppers or the RCMP and it leads to an arrest or conviction. As of noon Tuesday, Googoo said he had not yet spoken to RCMP about the plan.

There are too many unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and the community's leadership wanted to ensure people in We'koqma'q feel safe and supported, he said.

"We will not tolerate any kind of assault on our women — not in our community. And we will take every measure, every step that we can take, including offering up rewards to protect our community."

Police had not identified Bernard as the deceased, nor had they said whether they're treating the case as a homicide. RCMP have said only that they believe the woman's death is suspicious and was not a random act.

Googoo said the community's leadership hopes the reward will encourage people to come forward with even small pieces of information before much more time passes.