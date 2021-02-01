Former professor to stand trial next June for sexual assault allegations

A former Halifax professor of the University of King's College and Dalhousie University is scheduled to stand trial on the most recent sexual assault charges against him next June.

Wayne John Hankey, 76, was charged in April with sexual assault and indecent assault for alleged incidents dating back to the late 1970s involving two different complainants. The charges were later amended to two charges each of indecent assault and gross indecency.

On Tuesday, five days were set aside for the trial on those charges starting June 6, 2022. Hankey's lawyer, Stan MacDonald, plans to request that the court split the trial to handle the cases separately.

A trial involving a third complainant's allegation of sexual assault is scheduled for March 3, 2022.

Hankey has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The identities of all three complainants are protected by publication bans.

Slew of court dates scheduled

In court on Tuesday, a series of dates was set to deal with several issues relating to the cases, including MacDonald's motion to separate the trial, a defence application to look at third-party material relating to one of the complainants, and the admissibility of a complainant's previous statement.

The first charge was announced on Feb. 1, and involves an allegation of sexual assault against a male complainant in student housing on King's campus in 1988.

One of the two cases announced in April involves alleged incidents that took place with a male complainant between 1977 and 1979. The other relates to an alleged incident that took place with a male complainant between Aug. 31, 1982, and Oct. 1, 1982. The incidents took place on the King's campus and at a residence in Halifax, police have said.

Hankey is a longtime lecturer at the University of King's College and professor in the classics department at Dalhousie. He retired from both schools in 2015, but continued teaching at Dal until the first charge came to light in February.

MORE TOP STORIES