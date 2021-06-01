New counts of sexual assault, indecent assault laid against Wayne Hankey

Police have laid an extra count each of sexual assault and indecent assault against former Halifax professor Wayne John Hankey.

Hankey, who previously taught at the University of King's College and Dalhousie University, was charged in February with one count of sexual assault after an incident in student housing at King's in 1988.

He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is set for March 3, 2022.

In April, police announced two other charges involving two more complainants.

Those charges included one count of sexual assault for a 1982 incident and one count of indecent assault for multiple incidents between 1977 and 1979. The new counts of sexual assault and indecent assault relate to those incidents.

Hankey was arraigned Tuesday on the charges, but he has not yet entered a plea.

The case was set over to June 28 so his lawyer, Stan MacDonald, can attempt to obtain more documents from the Crown.

The identity of the three complainants is protected by a publication ban.

MORE TOP STORIES