Second lawsuit filed against King's, Dal, Anglican diocese in Wayne Hankey case

A man who says he was sexually assaulted by former Halifax professor Wayne John Hankey in 1982 has filed a civil lawsuit against the professor's estate, the University of King's College, Dalhousie University and an Anglican diocese.

The man, whom the CBC News is not naming because he was previously a complainant in a criminal case against Hankey, alleges he was a student in the Foundation Year Program at King's in autumn 1982 when he attended his first tutoring and mentoring session with the professor at a residence on campus.

"As the tutoring and mentoring session progressed, Hankey inched his chair ever closer to the plaintiff," reads the statement of claim. "Hankey then put his hand on the inside of the plaintiff's gym shorts and ran his hand towards the plaintiff's genitals. The plaintiff, in shock, ran out of the room and withdrew from King's shortly thereafter."

The lawsuit claims general damages for pain and suffering, as well as special, aggravated and punitive damages and legal costs.

In 2021, Hankey was charged with sexual assault, gross indecency and indecent assault involving three male complainants for incidents they allege occurred between 1977 and 1988.

Hankey died in 2022, just a month before the first trial was scheduled to take place. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Review and recommendations

After the criminal allegations became public, King's announced an independent review of accusations against the professor, and hired Toronto law firm Rubin Thomlinson to investigate and file a report.

It was released last month, and concluded that Hankey "engaged in a pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men" that included subtle solicitation, sexual suggestion, homophobic remarks and sexual assault.

The report's authors recommended King's compensate victims financially when warranted, and settle any legal actions related to the case.

One other civil lawsuit involving allegations of assault against Hankey is ongoing.

William Lahey, the president and vice-chancellor of King's, publicly apologized to victims and accepted the findings and recommendations of the Rubin report.

Lahey has stated that the university is interested in compensating victims where warranted.

