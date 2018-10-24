RCMP investigating suspicious death of young Waycobah woman

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a home early this morning at the Waycobah First Nation in Cape Breton.

RCMP are calling the death suspicious and say the woman was a resident of the community, about 40 kilometres southwest of Baddeck, N.S.

"We are on scene, " said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of the RCMP. "The investigation is being led by our Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit and is obviously in its very early stages.

"Members of the public in that community will certainly see police in the area as we try and figure out exactly what took place," said Clarke.

Clarke said the RCMP will be working with the province's medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.