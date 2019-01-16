Waycobah man charged with possessing, transmitting child pornography

A man from Waycobah First Nation faces charges of possessing and transmitting child pornography.

Nicholas Martin, 41, of Waycobah, N.S., was charged after police searched a home in the community.

In a news release Monday, RCMP say their provincial internet child exploitation unit, along with members of the Inverness/Richmond street crime enforcement unit, Port Hawkesbury detachment and RCMP digital forensic services conducted the search.

The release said a social media application notified police that child pornography was being shared on its service.

Martin has been released on a number of conditions and will appear in court June 3, 2020.

