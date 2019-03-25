2 residents drop appeal of safety order at Waverley seniors home

The family of two sisters-in-law who lived at the Adelaide Senior Care Home in Waverley, N.S., have dropped their appeal against a fire safety order.

"I write to confirm that our clients are no longer resident at the Adelaide Senior Care Home. We have instructions to withdraw the current Appeal on behalf of our clients," wrote lawyer Tracey S. Smith of Boyne Clarke on April 10 in a letter to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

Smith did not respond to CBC's requests for comment Thursday.

On March 1, fire officials ordered five residents to leave the seniors home on Rocky Lake Drive because they were too infirm to escape the unlicensed facility in the event of a fire.

The building lacks a sprinkler system and approved magnetic doors required for licensed long-term care facilities.

It's also over two storeys, which is the limit for a building made of combustible materials.

Three of the residents left before an April 1 deadline, but two remained because their families said moving would risk their health and cause emotional trauma.

An appeal hearing was to be held Friday, April 12, at the Utility and Review Board.

In a letter to the board terminating the appeal, Adelaide co-owner Larry Grice wrote the sisters-in-law "have found an alternative residence."

'I feel that they are in a safer venue,' says fire official

Matt Covey, the division chief of fire prevention with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services, said he's relieved.

"I feel that they are in a safer venue," he said. "And I hope that this building doesn't have any more people at risk put in it."

Covey said situations like this arise when an aging person's medical needs gradually exceed the home where they are living.

"At some point, someone just staying in a building becomes a care facility… That's when they need to move to a building that's more appropriate," he said.

The Adelaide Senior Care Home is not a provincially licensed long-term care facility.

Safety order to be reviewed

Covey said no one knows how many seniors' homes face similar fire risks.

The original safety order said the home needed to make upgrades such as installing a sprinkler system and approved magnetic fire doors.

Now that the five former residents named in the order have left, Covey said the order will be reviewed.

CBC News called the Adelaide Senior Care Home for comment.

"The last two stories were blown way out of proportion and did a lot of damage," said the woman who answered the phone. "I don't think anyone here wants to speak to you."

The person then hung up.

