32-year-old Waterville man dead after collision in Annapolis Valley
The single-vehicle collision happened early Wednesday evening on the Aylesford Road in Morristown, N.S.
Female passenger in vehicle suffered injuries, but is expected to be fine
A 32-year-old man from Waterville, N.S., is dead after a single-vehicle collision Wednesday night on the Aylesford Road in the Annapolis Valley.
RCMP say the collision happened at around 6:10 p.m. in Morristown.
There was a female passenger in the vehicle and she suffered injuries, but she's expected to recover.