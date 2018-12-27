Skip to Main Content
32-year-old Waterville man dead after collision in Annapolis Valley

The single-vehicle collision happened early Wednesday evening on the Aylesford Road in Morristown, N.S.

Female passenger in vehicle suffered injuries, but is expected to be fine

A 32-year-old man from Waterville, N.S., is dead after a single-vehicle collision Wednesday night on the Aylesford Road in the Annapolis Valley.

RCMP say the collision happened at around 6:10 p.m. in Morristown.

There was a female passenger in the vehicle and she suffered injuries, but she's expected to recover.

