2 watermain breaks shut down roads, disrupt water service in Halifax

Two separate watermain breaks have shut down traffic and disrupted water service to Halifax Water customers along Herring Cove Road in Spryfield and McFatridge Road in Fairview Thursday morning.

A watermain break overnight opened a huge hole and closed part of Herring Cove Road near Dentith Road, Halifax Regional Police said in a news release.

"Water service will be temporarily shut down during this work from 358 Herring Cove Road to the end of the water system in the community of Herring Cove," Halifax Water said in a news release. "Customers in this area may experience low water pressure or a temporary loss of service during this repair."

A Halifax Water truck ended up hood-deep in a sinkhole while responding to the break on Herring Cove Road. It was removed Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m. with the help of a backhoe.

Police are on the scene detouring traffic. Herring Cove Road is closed in both directions between Dentith Road and Sussex Street. People can get around the closure via either Sussex Street or Dentith Road to the Old Sambro Road.

Halifax Water is also working to fix a second watermain break on McFatridge Road between Dutch Village Road and Main Avenue.

Water service is also shut down in that area and traffic is being detoured.

Halifax Water said in a news release there is no estimate yet on when the repairs will be finished.

