Water to be shut off for 4 Halifax neighbourhoods overnight Monday

Residents in four Halifax neighbourhoods can expect their water to be shut off overnight as the city's utility starts to repair a water main in Lower Sackville.

Halifax Water crews will start repairs near the intersection of Cobequid Road and Glendale Avenue at 9 p.m. Monday.

Some customers in the Lower Sackville, Waverley, Fall River and Windsor Junction areas can expect their water to be turned off at that time, while others may experience water pressure lower than normal or discoloured water.

The service is expected to be restored by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

In the meantime, the water utility recommends that customers in the affected areas store drinking water in clean containers before the shutdown begins and to limit water use during the shutdown.

Anyone who experiences discoloured water after the shutdown should run cold water at one faucet for about 10 minutes.

