Halifax Water gets approval for 7.2 per cent in 2022-2023

The Nova Scotia Utilities and Review Board has approved rate increases for Halifax Water totalling 7.2 per cent, the first increase in water rates since 2016.

A release from the municipally owned utility on Monday said the board had issued a decision that will see water rates for the average residential customer increase by 3.6 percent in December 2022 and 3.6 per cent in April 2023.

Based on the utility's estimate that the quarterly cost of water for the typical customer is $78.31, the increase will cause quarterly bills to go up by less than $6 by 2023. According to the release, the utility asked for a higher rates to cover rising capital costs for infrastructure, environmental compliance and growth in the municipality.

Even with the increases, the utility will still have a deficit because fuel, chemicals and construction all cost more, general manager Cathie O'Toole said in the release.

MORE TOP STORIES