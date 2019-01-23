2 water main breaks under repair in Lower Sackville and Colby Village

Two water main breaks are under repair in Lower Sackville and Colby Village Wednesday morning, according to Halifax Water.

People in Lower Sackville have reported discoloured brownish-yellow water coming from their taps.

James Campbell, speaking for the utility, said Halifax Water crews are working to repair one break near the intersection of Beaver Bank Road and Sackville Drive. One lane of traffic is being maintained in each direction.

Campbell said there's no estimate of when the repairs there will be completed.

A second water main break is under repair in the Ashgrove Avenue area in Dartmouth between Colby Drive and Cole Harbour Drive. According to its Twitter account, Halifax Water expects to have service back by the early afternoon.

"Unfortunately it is water main break season," said Campbell.

The extreme cold weather has hampered the repairs, the utility said on Twitter. Temperatures in the Halifax area reached the minus double digits overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Campbell recommends running the cold water lines until the water runs clear before drinking it.

A water main break on Tuesday caused low water pressure for customers in parts of north-end, west-end and peninsular Halifax.