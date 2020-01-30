Water main break in downtown Halifax closes road to vehicles, pedestrians

Expect delays driving through downtown Halifax today, as part of Barrington St. is shut down due to a broken water main. The street is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between George St. and Duke St.

Halifax Water was on scene early this morning at the corner of Barrington St. and Duke St., working to repair the break.

It's expected the water will be out on Barrington St. between Duke St. and Prince St. until late afternoon. An official from Halifax Water said Scotia Square and Halifax City Hall should not be affected.

A water main break in downtown Halifax has covered the road in ice. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The Communications and Public Relations Manager for Halifax Water, James Campbell, said crews do not yet know the cause of the break.

"It could be related to the quick overnight temperature drop, a sudden water pressure change, or weak spot in the pipe," he said in an email. "Until the pipe is exposed and crews see what the break looks like, we can't be sure."

Because of the cold weather, the water spilling from the pipe froze almost immediately, covering the road with ice.

A section of road in the area appeared to be damaged by the water main break. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

