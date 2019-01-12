Water main break leaves some Halifax homes with no water or discoloured water

Some residents in Halifax may have no water service or water that is discoloured this morning.

Halifax Water crews are repairing a water main on Bayne Street, which is near Lady Hammond Road and Windsor Street.

Customers on Bayne Street, MacKintosh Street and Forrester Street will have no water service during repairs.

Service is expected to be restored at 11 a.m.

Some people in Fairview, Armdale, north-end and west-end Halifax may have discoloured water as a result of the water main break. Halifax Water says residents should not drink or cook with the discoloured water, but it is safe for showering, bathing, cleaning and flushing toilets.

There may be some traffic delays on Bayne Street as repairs are carried out.