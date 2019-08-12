Water conservation order extended for Pictou

People in the town of Pictou will have to watch their water consumption for another week.

Town officials issued a conservation order at the beginning of the month.

"We're asking not to do the unnecessary things — refilling pools, washing cars — and be more focused when it comes to watering flowers by using a watering can," said Mayor Jim Ryan.

The town built a $5-million water treatment plant that began operating last October. A metered water system was also established.

This summer, lower water levels have created some water pressure problems.

The mayor insists Pictou has lots of water, but a switch to a new well is behind schedule by more than a month.

"There were some delays in getting power hooked up to it," he said. "That is supposed to be commissioned and working by the end of the day on Wednesday."

After the new well is up and running the town's water tower will need up to five days to be replenished.

Leaky pipes compound problems

But Pictou also has a long-term issue — leaky pipes.

Town officials estimate that they are losing about 25 per cent of the water being produced, an issue that has been highlighted by the new metering system.

Ryan says the leaking pipes will have to be replaced over time as they are discovered.

