Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Watch Rebecca Thomas' poem, 'We are gathered' | CBC News Loaded
Nova Scotia
·
Video
Watch Rebecca Thomas' poem, 'We are gathered'
Poet Rebecca Thomas delivered this poem during an AfterWords Literary Festival event on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 08, 2021 8:29 AM AT | Last Updated: October 10
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now