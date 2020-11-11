Watch live: Remembrance Day ceremony at Halifax's Grand Parade

The Royal Canadian Legion will host a "meaningful but small" Remembrance Day service in Halifax this morning, which the public can watch live online. The ceremony will be livestreamed here, and on CBC Gem and on the CBC Nova Scotia Facebook page.

COVID-19 protocols mean only invited guests will be allowed inside the cordoned-off area at Grand Parade. The live stream will start at 10:45 a.m. AT.

The ceremony will include legion members, Nova Scotia's lieutenant governor, and representatives of the RCMP and Canadian Forces.

Members of the public can lay poppies at the cenotaph in the afternoon.

CBC News will also livestream the ceremony from the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

