Health officials warn about cocaine tainted with fentanyl in Sydney

Nova Scotia Health is asking people who use drugs to be cautious after a contaminated supply of cocaine was found in Sydney, N.S.

The provincial organization sent out a drug alert Thursday after received a tip a community partner.

Natasha Rowe, who works at the Ally Centre of Cape Breton, said cocaine belonging to one of their clients tested positive for the powerful painkiller, fentanyl.

Rowe said the drug is particularly dangerous for people who regularly use stimulants such as cocaine, but not opioids such as heroin or morphine. She said it's unclear how much cocaine in the area has been contaminated with fentanyl.

"It is super dangerous for folks that may not have a tolerance for opioids," said Rowe. "When you're out of the bar or out at a party and you use a stimulant that may have an opioid in it, then you wouldn't have your tolerance built up for that opioid, which would put you at a higher risk of possibly experiencing an overdose or poisoning."

Drug testing available

The Ally Centre operates an overdose prevention site in downtown Sydney known as Peer Six OPS, which offers testing so that clients know what substances they're using.

According to Health Canada, fentanyl remains a driving factor in overdose deaths in Canada and is up to 40 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Rowe said people using cocaine should take precautions, including not using alone and starting with small amounts.

"Start low, go slow," she said. "Where cocaine is a stimulant, it should bring you up. If an individual goes on the nod or starts falling asleep when they use a stimulant, then we need to question that."

Rowe said people should also have naloxone nearby. Naloxone is a fast-acting drug that can reverse opioid overdoses and can be used without fear of harming anyone whether they've overdosed or not.

Rowe said naloxone kits are available for free from most community pharmacies in the province.

