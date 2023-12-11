Content
Nova Scotia·Weather

Chance of white Christmas less likely in Maritimes as December temperatures rise

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says December has warmed more than any other month in Nova Scotia, with average daily mean temperatures jumping by a degree or more over the past few decades.

Ryan Snoddon · CBC News ·
A star ornament hangs on a pine tree outdoors with snow on some of the branches.
A star ornament hangs on a tree in Halifax's Frog Pond Trail on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Yet another rain and wind storm in Nova Scotia early next week will bring more mild temperatures, dropping our chances for a white Christmas even lower. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

We can all see and feel that the climate is changing here in the Maritimes. 

But some months are changing more dramatically than others. 

When looking over the newly released 30-year climate normals from 1991 to 2020, and comparing those temperatures to previous decades, we see that every month has warmed somewhat.

However, it's the months of September through February which have, on average, warmed the most significantly across Nova Scotia.

Of those fall and winter months, it's December that really stands out in terms of warming, with average daily mean temperatures jumping by a degree or more over the past few decades.

Graphic of Nova Scotia showing rising temperatures over time
Average daily mean temperatures for December have jumped by a degree or more over the past few decades. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The warming December temperatures have also led to dwindling chances for a white Christmas over the past couple of decades.

While a white Christmas can still occur, they are becoming the exception to the rule thanks to climate change.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, here in the Maritimes the chances of a white Christmas have dropped 32 per cent when compared to the 1960 to 1984 time period.

Map showing chances of a white Christmas in the Maritimes.
In the Maritimes, the chances of a white Christmas have dropped 32 per cent when compared to the 1960 to 1984 time period. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

And yet another rain and wind storm will bring more mild temperatures to Nova Scotia early next week, dropping our chances for a white Christmas even lower this year.

At this point, snow lovers will need to make a wish to Santa for a last minute shot of snow, in the few days just before Christmas.

A colour graphic of temperature trends over time.
This map shows a rising temperature trend for the Maritimes during the month of December from 1940 to 2022. (Brian Brettschneider)

