Wanda Robson, activist who championed legacy of her sister Viola Desmond, dies at 95

Wanda Robson, the youngest sister of the late civil rights activist Viola Desmond and an activist in her own right, has died.

Born in Halifax on December 16, 1926, according to the Beaton Institute, Robson was instrumental in bringing recognition of her sister's contribution to Canadian civil rights.

Desmond was arrested in 1946 for refusing to leave a whites-only section of a New Glasgow, N.S., cinema and eventually convicted of a tax offence.

Thanks to Robson's work, the Nova Scotia legislature posthumously pardoned Desmond in 2010.

Robson lived with her husband Joe in North Sydney, N.S.

In 2004, while in her 70s, Robson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cape Breton University.

Robson was announced as a recipient of the 2021 Order of Nova Scotia in December and was scheduled to receive the award at an investiture ceremony early this year.

