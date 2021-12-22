Fiona caused wall failure at N.S. gold mine's open pit

Part of the wall surrounding the open pit at Nova Scotia's only operating gold mine collapsed during post-tropical storm Fiona last month.

St Barbara, the Australian company that owns the Touquoy gold mine in Moose River, N.S., noted the wall failure in its most recent quarterly report released Tuesday.

Material from the wall located above a production area slid into the pit due to "sustained and unprecedented rain and accompanying weather conditions," the company said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Despite the failure, the quarterly report said, "as a result of advanced site storm preparations, pleasingly there was no major damage to infrastructure nor any environmental breaches resulting from the storm."

St Barbara did not immediately answer a question about the size of the wall failure.

No one was injured.

The material was caught by catchment berms, and none of it reached the surrounding environment, the statement said.

The company's geotechnical and environment teams investigated and developed a plan for the safe return of workers. The company said in the quarterly report the rehabilitation work would take three weeks to complete.

Fiona also knocked out power to the mine from Sept. 24 to Oct. 5.

Company wants to store tailings in pit

Atlantic Gold, the subsidiary of St Barbara that operates the mine, has applied to the province's Environment Department for permission to store tailings — the material that remains after ore has been processed for gold — in the open pit.

The company's original application for that change was met with a request from the environment minister for more information. Atlantic Gold is still in the process of completing the additional work.

