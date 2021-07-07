Nova Scotians 55+ can get 2nd vaccine dose without appointment at Halifax Convention Centre
The Halifax Convention Centre has opened for the first day of its walk-in vaccination clinic. No appointments are necessary, and 400 doses of Moderna vaccine are available today.
Walk-in clinic in city's downtown opened at noon, 400 Moderna doses available
The Halifax Convention Centre has opened for the first day of its walk-in vaccination clinic, allowing a limited number of Nova Scotians to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine without first making an appointment.
The clinic has 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine available today at the location in the downtown Halifax. People 18 and up can get a first dose, and those 55 and up can receive their second dose, according to the IWK Health Centre.
A news release from the IWK said the walk-in clinic is open from 12 p.m to 7 p.m.
No appointments are necessary.
This is the only location in the province so far where walk-ins are allowed. All other vaccination appointments must be scheduled either online or on the phone at 1-833-797-7772.
MORE TOP STORIES