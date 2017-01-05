Q&A: Data shows wait times at N.S. walk-in clinics are increasing

The wait times at Nova Scotia walk-in clinics are some of the longest in the country, according to new data compiled by Medimap, a Canadian tech company.

Nova Scotians wait an average of 83 minutes at a walk-in clinic to see a doctor. That's 39 minutes longer than in 2021, according to Medimap's data. The company partners with walk-in clinics in several provinces to provide an online portal where patients can find clinics and check wait times.

The year-over-year jump is the largest increase of any province the company tracks and is more than twice the national average, according to Teddy Wickland, Medimap's vice-president of operations.

Wickland spoke with Mainstreet Nova Scotia guest host Preston Mulligan on Monday about the numbers.

Their conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity and length.

Mainstreet NS 8:41 Wait times at N.S. walk-in clinics are the longest in the country. Why is that? Nova Scotians wait an average of about 83 minutes to see a doctor at a walk-in clinic, according to new data compiled by Canadian tech company, Medimap. Guest host Preston Mulligan spoke with researcher Teddy Wickland about why that might be.



Can you tell me about your methodology? How were you able to measure that Nova Scotians waited on average 83 minutes?

We work with about 70 per cent of all the walk-in clinics in Canada and every couple of minutes they get pinged with a little pop up on their desktop that asks "What's your wait time?" They enter what the time is and then we record that data. We capture throughout the day at every clinic that's on our platform roughly what the wait is, then we average it together.

That's how we got to know that in Nova Scotia the average wait time was about 83 minutes and then in Halifax was about 55 minutes, and in Dartmouth much longer, almost two hours.

Why is that? Why such a discrepancy between Halifax and Dartmouth?

I think it's possibly an urban planning issue … not just the number of clinics matter, but location matters as well. In Halifax you have four or five clinics centrally located where most of the population lives. In Dartmouth, you only have about one or two clinics there. It's much harder for patients who are slightly on the city outskirts to get into a walk-in clinic.

What percentage of the walk-in clinics are you measuring in Nova Scotia? Are they all participating or just a fraction?

No, they're not all participating. It's probably about 50 per cent in Nova Scotia.

What does that do with the margin of error then?

Certainly there's still a good number of clinics, about 30 that participated in this data, and we have the data from all the other clinics, the hundreds of other clinics that exist on our platform across Canada. I would lend this report to the trends more than the actual specific number because healthcare wait times fluctuate minute-to-minute.

When I looked at Halifax this morning, the wait time was four hours. When I just looked about five minutes ago, the wait time was an hour. So, these things change depending on a lot of different circumstances. I would say instead of just focusing on that 83-minute number, just know wait times are bad and they're worse than they were last year. Obviously something needs to be done to buck the trend.

Why is Nova Scotia at the top of the list when it comes to length of wait times?

Part of it is just the sheer lack of clinics there. When you compare population size to some other markets, there are far fewer walk-in clinics in Halifax and Nova Scotia than there are in some other provinces. I think that's the biggest issue.

One of the good things that Nova Scotia is trying to do is create more supply and so that won't necessarily mean more family doctors — although that's certainly part of the plan — but it will mean other types of health care professionals entering the primary care mix. You'll see the Nova Scotia Pharmacy Association is working on a pilot for 12 pharmacy-led primary care clinics.

There's going to be nurse practitioner-led clinics that are opening. So you're having these other types of health care practitioners, not just MDs, enter the market and take some strain off of those MDs and still provide patients with exceptional care just from a different type of provider.

A lot of walk-in clinics have changed their model. A lot of them aren't accepting walk-ins on that first-come, first-serve basis — they're by appointment. Only a number of them have switched to that. Does that show up in your research too?

It doesn't necessarily show up directly in our data. We're only looking at clinics that are still operating. Some are operating hybrid models, but any clinic that's operating either hybrid model or they're taking appointments but also having walk-ins or just pure walk-ins, that's the data that was captured in the report.

But I can tell you anecdotally we have certainly heard that some walk-in clinic providers are moving to family practice. And we've seen in our data that some clinics that used to be walk-in clinics are closing and morphing into a family practice where they are appointments only. That's something that we've seen in the market, not just in Nova Scotia but across Canada, but that's not actually reflected in this data.

What are you learning about why health care professionals are less likely ... to open or work in a walk-in clinic?

It's pretty simple. It's the quality of life, especially during the pandemic. But this is a trend that's been going on since before then. The hours of working in a walk-in clinic and the pace and the volume of patients that you see is quite challenging. Especially if you could make in some cases significantly more [elsewhere] and have a better quality of life, see fewer patients, more time with your family, that sort of thing.

The operating model of a walk-in clinic is very volume-based and that's hard for a lot of people to practice really great care in that type of setting, so I think a lot of them opt to go into different specialties.

And there are so many patients showing up at walk-in clinics, more so now than ever before, and the professionals who work there have told me that the patients showing up are showing up with far more complex issues than in the past.

That's something we've heard as well anecdotally. When I think back to the pandemic, when a lot of things were closed and people weren't going out, people were putting off care. They might have gone in to get their annual check-up, but instead they stayed home.

We not only had patients not getting care, but we had patients who are getting sicker, and so now the patients that are re-entering the health care workforce ... they require a lot more time and a lot more resources, which obviously adds to the strain that the system is already facing.

Who is most interested in your data? What happens to it now?

Our hope is that this sort of shines a spotlight on the trends that are continuing in the wrong direction. There's been a lot of conversation over the last 12 to 24 months about what policymakers can do to create more supply and take the strain off the health care system. The sort of takeaway from this is that not enough is being done at the moment. These things certainly take time, but I don't think that the way we're going about it is going to be solved.

There's a real opportunity to look toward technology companies, the private sector, not to, by any means replace the public system that we all love, but to augment and fill in some gaps where they exist at least until the public system can handle that capacity themselves.

It doesn't appear that you guys measured New Brunswick, P.E.I. or Newfoundland and Labrador. Why not?

We don't have data there. We started originally just working in B.C. and then we moved across the country into Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Nova Scotia. Anecdotally and through conversations that we have had in those markets, we know that the wait times are not great, but I don't know the exact numbers.

MORE TOP STORIES