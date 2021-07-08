Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines ready for walk-ins at Halifax Convention Centre

Nova Scotians 35 and older are now eligible to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by walk-in at the Halifax Convention Centre, the second day the clinic has been open to people without appointments.

There are 800 doses of Moderna available Thursday. This clinic is available to people 18 and older for first doses and to 35 and older for second doses.

The convention centre will open the walk-in clinic from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. No appointments are necessary. It is the only location in the province where walk-in vaccinations are being offered.

According to an IWK Health Centre spokesperson, Wednesday saw approximately 130 walk-ins.

Vaccinations for kids under 12

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said Thursday that clinical trials for vaccinating children under the age of 12 have started in Canada.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized in Canada for those over the age of 12, while Moderna has been restricted to those over 18.

When asked why it's taken so long for the trials to start and for the vaccines to be approved for children, Strang said it comes down to risk.

"The focus has been on those at greatest risk of severe disease. So, starting with with older adults and then moving downwards and doing the appropriate and necessary clinical trials," he told CBC's Information Morning Nova Scotia.

Strang said it is possible a vaccine could be approved by this fall for children under 12. He said he will be on a conference call Thursday with his counterparts from across Canada to talk about the status of the vaccine trials.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Wednesday and has 10 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Wednesday and has 14 active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case late Tuesday and has two active cases.

