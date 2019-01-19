'I worry all the time': Halifax pedestrians calling for more safety measures

Milena Khazanavicius is growing more and more concerned about pedestrian safety in Halifax.

Khazanavicius, who is blind, said she's encountering more cars who are ignoring traffic rules and running red lights.

"I worry all the time," she said.

Milena Khazanavicius says there are too many accidents happening in crosswalks in Halifax. (Emma Davie/CBC)

"I'm a very good traveler with Louis, my guide dog, but we're almost getting walloped on a weekly basis. That's not right."

About 30 people, including Khazanavicius, took to the streets of Halifax on Saturday, demanding safer conditions for pedestrians in the city.

This comes after a several recent pedestrian-vehicle collisions, including a 62-year-old man who was struck and killed by a car in Halifax's north end in December and a crossing guard that was hit in Clayton Park on Tuesday.

Khazanavicius said she hopes to have more marked crosswalks and crossing flags added around the city,

"It's not just about the drivers. It's about pedestrians themselves, to make sure that you've stopped and made that eye contact — which is difficult for somebody who is blind like me," she said.

"So it's just about proper marking and making the drivers aware that we are here."

Ella Dodson says she started dressing in bright colours and putting sparkles on her dark jacket to make herself more visible when walking. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Ella Dodson is another frequent pedestrian who attended Saturday's walk.

"I am extremely disturbed by the state of sidewalks and pedestrian infrastructure in Halifax," she said.

Dodson has started putting sparkles on her coat to make sure she's visible at night, but added, "people have accidents in broad daylight."

Dodson wants more money allocated to pedestrian infrastructure "because there are more and more people like me who opt out of owning cars."

She also wants to see more flags and marked crosswalks — as well as longer stoplights to let people cross, reduced speed limits, and better enforcement of traffic laws.

"I think we need to create alternate ways for people to get around by foot, one way or the other. And it doesn't require great expense but it requires creativity," she said.

Martyn Williams said while things won't change overnight, "we can make a start by making crosswalks a lot safer." (Emma Davie/CBC)

Martyn Williams is the creator of the Facebook group, HRM Safe Streets for Everyone, and one of the organizers of Saturday's walk.

He said they wanted to highlight some of the challenges that pedestrians face walking around Halifax.

"I think there's a lot more consciousness now of the fact that this isn't acceptable," Williams said.

"It seems like a good time to try and highlight this issue and try to get things improved."