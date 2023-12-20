N.S. announces wage hikes, benefits and pension for child-care workers

Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia will be able to enrol in group benefits and a pension package for the first time starting next year and they will also receive another long-awaited wage increase, the province announced Wednesday.

In a news release, the government said that starting April 1, it would be hiking hourly wages for ECE's working in provincially licensed and funded child-care centres and family home agencies by about $3.14 to $4.24, depending on their level of education and experience.

Beginning in May, ECE's will also be eligible for group benefits administered by the non-profit Health Association of Nova Scotia, and a pension plan administered by the CAAT Pension Plan.

Employers will cover 65 per cent of the cost of group benefits, while employees will cover the remaining 35 per cent, the province said. For the pension plan, both parties will contribute 5 per cent, while the province will fully fund operators for their contributions.

Family home providers, meanwhile, will be given grants by the provincial government to source their own benefits and up to $1,500 to reimburse employee contributions to RRSPs.

Affordability is 'crucial,' minister says

"We heard from the sector that balancing affordability while implementing a health benefits and retirement plan is crucial," Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan said in the release. "We heard, we listened, and now we are delivering."

Druhan said Wednesday the changes are further proof the province is committed to making the field more attractive to young people entering the workforce.

ECE's have previously spoken out about earnings that have fallen below the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives' standard for a living wage in Nova Scotia, and in some cases, being unable to afford child care for their own children.

Amanda Reyes, a veteran ECE at Needham Early Learning Centre in Halifax's north end, said Wednesday's announcement has been a long-time coming.

"Being part of the working group, I feel like we really were listened to," she said. "One big thing that I kept mentioning over and over again was affordability, so I feel like with the rate wage increases, this will really help the affordability of the pension and benefits."

The low wages have also made it a challenge for child care centres to keep workers and hire new ones, even as demand for more spaces has grown.

$111-million price tag

After a three per cent increase earlier this year, ECE's had been earning between $19.67 to $25.12 an hour. With the increases coming this April, the province says wages will now range from $22.91 to $28.78 per hour for ECE's Level 1, 2 and 3, and up to $34.54 an hour for ECE's in leadership roles.

The new initiatives will come at a cost of $111 million, with $75.7 million in funding coming from the province, and $35.3 million from an agreement with the federal government.

The province says it will also fund a one time retroactive contribution to employee pensions, representing 5 per cent of their earnings back to Jan. 1, 2024.

Beginning in January, ECEs will also have access to an Employee and Family Assistance Program through Telus Health.

According to the province, approximately 3,000 ECEs are affected by Wednesday's announcement.

