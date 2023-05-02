Waegwoltic fire 'set intentionally,' club tells members

A fire that significantly damaged the main building of the Waegwoltic Club on Halifax's Northwest Arm on April 14 was deliberately set, the club said in an email to members on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the fire investigators have concluded that the fire was set intentionally," the historic recreation club said. "Heartbreaking would not be a misplaced expression, as we walked through the debris."

While no one was injured in the blaze, the club said the basement workshop, deck and sun porch above it were destroyed. The club said the rest of the building will require cleaning and rewiring.

Despite the setback, the club said it intends to have "another amazing summer."

The focus now is on repairing the damage and getting ready for the season.

"... the basement will need the most attention, but there is major work required throughout the entire building, due to the smoke. The kitchen, dining room, and upper floors have [fared] the best, seeming to require only a deep clean."

The Waegwoltic Club was founded in 1908 and is known for its tennis courts, swimming pools and sailing programs.

