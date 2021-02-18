Man charged with voyeurism after tenants find altered mirror in bathroom

RCMP in Wolfville, N.S., have charged a 55-year-old man with voyeurism after two women found a mirror in their bathroom that allowed someone to watch them from an adjacent room.

The man, who is from New Minas, is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on April 7.

Police said two female tenants found the modified mirror in their bathroom and reported it to police on Jan. 21.

"They had felt that the mirror had been manipulated or changed in some way and it brought the mirror to their attention," Kings District RCMP Const. Jeff Wilson said Thursday. "After a closer look, there were some concerns about where behind the mirror led to."

Officers conducted an extensive investigation of a property on Blomidon Terrace in Wolfville and found that changes were made to both the mirror and the wall behind it to allow someone in an adjacent room to see into the bathroom.

Wilson said while it does look like the incident may be an isolated occurrence, police are not ruling out the possibility of other victims. RCMP are encouraging anyone who feels they may have been a victim to contact their local RCMP detachment.

Police said the offences took place between Jan. 11 and Jan. 24.

