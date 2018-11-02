Vote to remove Inverness County warden delayed until next month

The warden of Nova Scotia's Inverness County will keep her job for at least another month.

Councillors had planned to vote Thursday on whether to remove Betty-Ann MacQuarrie as warden after questions were raised in June about her leadership.

But a bureaucratic oversight prevented councillors from proceeding with the vote.

"We all went into this yesterday assuming that we were going to have a vote yesterday," said Coun. John Dowling.

"And it was unfortunate that it wasn't until after an hour and a half of discussion that we realized that, oh, that's not going to happen today."

Act requires 20 days' notice

Councillors did not know they are required to give 20 days' notice in writing to the clerk, warden and councillors of such a vote under the Municipal Government Act. To pass, the vote requires a two-thirds majority of council.

Dowling said councillors have now given notice of a vote to be held Dec. 6.

He said five of the six councillors supported a motion to hold the vote next month, including the warden.

MacQuarrie was elected warden in November 2016.

Dowling said he doesn't think her performance has improved over the last few months.

"A lot of the questions that I had brought up in June didn't get answered between then and now," said Dowling.

"I didn't see what vision the warden had for the municipality, for bringing us along into the future."

Criticism 'not easy' to hear, says warden

MacQuarrie said the criticism of her performance over the past few months has been difficult and distracting.

"It's not easy to hear people say negative things about you as warden," said MacQuarrie. "You have to be strong to sit there and listen to people complain, not necessarily justifiably."

MacQuarrie said she believes she's made improvements since June, including better communication with councillors.

"We do have a new format, an application form, where we can place on that what we would like to have on the agenda for meetings. And I told the councillors yesterday, they're welcome to contact me at any time."

If the warden is voted out of office next month, the council would immediately vote to choose a replacement.

MacQuarrie isn't sure whether she would put her name forward again.

Changing the rules

Under Inverness County rules, a warden's performance can be reviewed two years into a mandate.

Dowling said he'd like to see Inverness County avoid a protracted debate over the warden's performance in the future by adopting a policy that would require council to elect the warden and deputy warden every two years, rather than the current four years.

That's the practice in neighbouring Victoria and Richmond counties.

MacQuarrie favours that approach as well.

"It's concise, quick, cut and dried. I think most of the councillors would welcome that change, but that is something we do have to discuss."

