Phone, email problems led to missed appointments with nursing service

Technical problems at the Victorian Order of Nurses have meant some requests for home visits in Nova Scotia and Ontario have had to be sent in by fax.

The phone and email systems of the nursing service went down on Saturday.

"We have brought our phone service back on line," said Karen White, a spokesperson for the VON. "And email is in the process of being brought back."

The VON operates in both Nova Scotia and Ontario. Both provinces were affected by the outage.

White admits the problems led to some delays and there have been some missed appointments.

A message on the VON website states, "We have no evidence that any client or employee information has been compromised."

The VON has not yet determined the cause of the system outage.

