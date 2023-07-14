3,000 volunteers set to make North American Indigenous Games a reality

As the 2023 North American Indigenous Games begin in Halifax and surrounding areas, thousands of volunteers are working behind the scenes to make it happen.

At a site for volunteers in Dartmouth, N.S., stacks of colour-coded T-shirts fill the room; yellow for general volunteer, blue for lead volunteer, and red for medical.

"It is a well-oiled machine," said Kathy Banfield, who's helping register each volunteer that comes in. She estimates there were close to 200 before her shift ended at noon.

The space in Dartmouth is one of three that was turned into a drop-in site for volunteers to pick up their kits and finalize their shift schedule ahead of the Games.

Volunteer Kathy Banfield helped register volunteers in Dartmouth. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

"The energy is getting very high, the Games are so close," said Banfield. "Everyone's getting more and more excited."

Volunteers need to work a minimum of three shifts, anything from security and registration to accommodations and transportation.

According to NAIG organizers, 3,000 volunteers are needed to pull off the Games, and they will put in a combined 100,000 hours.

Some volunteers have been working behind the scenes for months getting ready for the Games. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Banfield said she's seen volunteers of all ages come through to pick up their kits. After they do that, they can sign one of three canvases painted with Mi'kmaw hieroglyphics, which will be given to each of the three locations that opened up as volunteer sites.

Some volunteers are coming from out-of-province to help, but many are from Nova Scotia.

The back of each volunteer shirt reads 'apoqnmuet.' It means helper in Mi'kmaw. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

In Millbrook First Nation, which will host the 3D archery competition, the Confederacy of the Mainland Mi'kmaq is giving its 140 employees the week off work to volunteer and take in the Games.

"I've seen how the Games run, and if it's not for the volunteers, it's not gonna happen," said Angie Gillis, the executive director. "So, here we are giving back to our community by saying, 'Volunteer, be a part of it.'"

Gillis, who participated in the Games as an athlete and a coach, said she didn't want to be a barrier to her staff getting the chance to experience a unique opportunity.

Angie Gillis, the executive director of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq, said wants all her employees to get the chance to experience the event. (Dan Jardine/CBC)

"Youth in sports is life-changing … and you get to do it with youth from across North America," Gillis said. "That's huge."

Gillis said she's looking forward to seeing her friends and family compete in the Games, but also to check out the cultural showcases taking place at the Halifax Common.

Volunteers and NAIG staff have spent the past few days transforming the space into the Cultural Village. It will host cultural demonstrations, Indigenous vendors from across the continent, and musical performances on the main stage every night.

It's also free for the public to attend, as are all the sporting events.

Lauren Mills is the volunteer media lead for the cultural village during the Games. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

"Anyone can come and check it out. People can ask questions. It's just a great learning opportunity," said Lauren Mills, the lead media volunteer for the cultural village.

Mills said the village alone has about 50 volunteers to ensure things run smoothly.

In addition, there are 18 different sporting venues, plus athlete accommodations at various hotels and university campuses, each with its own team of designated volunteers.

More than 460 signs in English, French, and Mi'kmaw have been set up across Games venues. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

"We love our volunteers, you can't do events like this without volunteers," Mills said.

This year's Games will bring more than 5,000 athletes from more than 750 nations across North America, or Turtle Island, to gather and compete in 16 sports.

The cultural village opens Saturday, a sold-out opening ceremony is scheduled for Sunday night, and the first sporting competitions start Monday.

MORE TO STORIES