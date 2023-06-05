Volunteer search and rescue workers, firefighters to get free counselling

The Nova Scotia government is going to pay for counselling sessions to help volunteers who do search and rescue work or fight fires.

Individuals or their families who are struggling with a mental health problem will be able to access a host of services provided by Telus Health.

Nova Scotia's Minister of Addictions and Mental Health Brian Comer outlined some of those to reporters Thursday.

"There would be an option for individual counselling or family counselling, as well as telephone options for conversations around nutrition, health promotion, mental health literacy and a variety of [other] supports," said Comer.

The provincial government is paying the company $75,000 to run the program for two years, starting next month.

Greg Jones is the Amherst fire chief and the president of the Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Similar to employee assistance programs offered by some companies, the volunteers or members of their family will be eligible for up to three sessions per health problem.

Amherst Fire Chief Greg Jones, president of the Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia, said the support was necessary to help volunteers who are facing an increase in calls that are more and more serious in nature.

"You know, three sessions will give the firefighter some information that they can continue to have throughout their career that will help them as they move through, move forward," Jones told reporters at Province House in Halifax.

Asked if it was enough help, Jones responded, "You know it's never enough."

