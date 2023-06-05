Content
Nova Scotia·New

Volunteer search and rescue workers, firefighters to get free counselling

Volunteer firefighters and search and rescue workers who are having difficulty handling stress, coping with family problems or need help with a depression of other mental illness will soon have access to free counseling.

Houston government will pay Telus Health $75,000 to deliver two-year pilot project

Jean Laroche · CBC News ·
A firefighter shoots water at the forest floor, surrounded by burnt trees.
An Annapolis Royal volunteer firefighter sprays hotspots in the Shelburne County fire earlier this year. (Communications Nova Scotia)

The Nova Scotia government is going to pay for counselling sessions to help volunteers who do search and rescue work or fight fires.

Individuals or their families who are struggling with a mental health problem will be able to access a host of services provided by Telus Health.

Nova Scotia's Minister of Addictions and Mental Health Brian Comer outlined some of those to reporters Thursday.

"There would be an option for individual counselling or family counselling, as well as telephone options for conversations around nutrition, health promotion, mental health literacy and a variety of [other] supports," said Comer.

The provincial government is paying the company $75,000 to run the program for two years, starting next month.

A man wearing a black suit that is decorated with badges.
Greg Jones is the Amherst fire chief and the president of the Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Similar to employee assistance programs offered by some companies, the volunteers or members of their family will be eligible for up to three sessions per health problem.

Amherst Fire Chief Greg Jones, president of the Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia, said the support was necessary to help volunteers who are facing an increase in calls that are more and more serious in nature.

"You know, three sessions will give the firefighter some information that they can continue to have throughout their career that will help them as they move through, move forward," Jones told reporters at Province House in Halifax.

Asked if it was enough help, Jones responded, "You know it's never enough."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jean Laroche

Reporter

Jean Laroche has been a CBC reporter since 1987. He's been covering Nova Scotia politics since 1995 and has been at Province House longer than any sitting member.

