Volunteer firefighter has car stolen after stopping to offer help

A volunteer firefighter who pulled over to help three people whose car went off the road in Cumberland County, N.S., Sunday afternoon had his car stolen — allegedly by the people he was trying to help, RCMP say.

"He came upon the vehicle that was off the road and looked into it to see if any assistance was required and the occupants of that vehicle then aligned things to their advantage to be able to take the firefighter's vehicle," RCMP Cpl. Andrew Joyce said.

Joyce said the blue 2014 Nissan Sentra, the vehicle that belonged to the volunteer firefighter, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Thompson Road in Cumberland County.

There was a firefighter plate attached to the vehicle that read CZZ4, Joyce said.

He said there was a report of a car crash at that time, but did not know if there were any other vehicles involved.

The suspects are two males and one female, Joyce said. Details of how the theft happened are still unclear, but he says the firefighter wasn't hurt during the incident.

"There's been no violence involved in this event," he said.