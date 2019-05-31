Nova Scotia volunteer firefighter, 23, dies in motorcycle crash

A volunteer firefighter from Annapolis Royal, N.S., is being remembered as a compassionate and driven young man who found a second family in the area's fire department.

Brogan Connor Gunn died Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Highway 1 in Belleisle, N.S.

An obituary posted on the Kaulbach Family Funeral Home said the 23-year-old man loved life, his community, his family, and "was proud of it all."

"Most of all, he loved making people laugh, and he did that pretty steadily from day one," the obituary said.

"Brogan's impact in the community was immeasurable, as he befriended and valued all generations easily."

'Pillar of the community:' fire chief

Gunn leaves behind his mother, Wendy Abramson, his father, Michael Gunn, his two brothers, Dorian Gunn and Zach Cromwell, as well as many other family members.

"We were so proud to see him turn into the resilient, diligent, smart, helpful, mischievous, bighearted, rambunctious, fun-loving, charming, easy-going, compassionate young man that he was," the obituary said.

It also said he considered the Annapolis Royal Volunteer Fire Department his second family.

Fire Chief Andrew Cranton said Gunn was a "pillar of the community, a pillar of the fire hall."

"He could come into a room that was quiet, maybe somebody had a bad day, and Brogan could come in and within seconds he could liven up the room and make somebody smile," said Cranton in a phone interview Friday.

"He was that kind of guy."

Celebration of life to be held Saturday

Cranton said Gunn joined the department nearly six years ago after a stint as a cadet. He said his charisma and outgoing personality made him a perfect fit.

"We don't see each other as names, we see each other as brothers and sisters, and Brogan definitely fit the fold of a true brother," said Cranton, adding that Gunn was born and raised in the community.

"He was eager to serve, willing to learn. We couldn't be any prouder of Brogan."

Gunn was also an eel fishermen and an operator of heavy machinery, said Cranton. He said he enjoyed boating and hunting.

A celebration of life will be held at the Annapolis Royal Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cranton said the other volunteers at the fire department have been struggling to cope with the loss.

"He is a person that you would never forget and you would always remember because he impacted everyone differently," said Cranton.

"He's that perfect individual that will be sadly missed."

