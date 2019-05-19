Blood drive held to honour firefighter who always put others first

A volunteer firefighter who died in a car crash in April continues to be remembered for the difference he made in the lives of others.

Canadian Blood Services partnered with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency for a blood drive in honour of Benjamin (Benny) Baurin Monday in Halifax.

An avid baseball player and animal lover, the 20-year-old was an active member of Station 23 in his home community of Chezzetcook.

"Whenever he was home and the pager would go off, he'd be out, and running out the door because that's the type of person he was to help other people in need and to give," Baurin's father, Bruno, told CBC's Maritime Noon.

"That's one of the big legacies about Benny. For his age, it was always other people first."

Responding to emergencies taught Ben how to how crucial blood could be. He also pledged to be an organ donor.

After his death, his family learned his ti ssues helped a number of people including giving two people the opportunity to see again.

Bruno Baurin is Ben Baurin's father. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Annette Thompson, a Halifax firefighter who chairs Partners for Life with Canadian Blood Services, said donating blood can be a way for first responders to give back after they witness traumatic events.

"I can't think of anything worse than having to send somebody to a hospital and for a blood product not to be available for them," she said.

Police, firefighters and paramedics in Halifax are now taking part in a "Sirens for Life" challenge to try to ensure 300 units are blood are donated over the summer months. Typically, it's a quieter time for donations as regular donors often travel.

"[It] makes us feel that we're doing that little bit of extra for our community in the times that we can't actually help at a situation like a car accident or a fire with a fatality," she said.

Ben Baurin, centre, at his graduation from Halifax Fire and Emergency volunteer recruit training with Deputy Chief Roy Hollett (left) and now-retired Deputy Chief Brian Gray. (Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency)

Though she personally hates needles, Thompson said donating has been a part of her life, and her family's life, for many years. From registering to snacking afterward, she said the whole process takes an hour or less.

"That five to 10 minutes can save so many lives," Thompson said.

Running low on O-negative

Monday's goal was to collect 53 units of blood at Bayers Road in Halifax by 7 p.m. but people can also donate in Baurin's honour going forward at any donor centre.

Peter MacDonald, director of donor relations with Canadian Blood Services, said he hopes the event will introduce introduce new people to the process.

Firefighter Annette Thompson says it usually takes an hour or less to drop by a clinic and donate blood. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Every second Canadian is eligible to give blood but only four per cent do, with the number of numbers skewed to people over the age 50, he said.

"We're so reliant on such a small percentage of the population who are active blood donors to meet hospital demands. And it's every minute of every day that somebody in Canada is receiving a blood transfusion," MacDonald said.

"I think a lot of people also don't realize blood is not just used for trauma; it's used in surgeries, cancer patients, leukemia patients use platelets on a regular basis."

Bruno Baurin's tattoo in memory of Ben features his son's birthday, his love of baseball and firefighting. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

MacDonald said heading into Labour Day weekend, the local supply needs more O-negative blood — which can be used for anyone, regardless of blood type.

Knowing Benny is still able to help people has brought comfort to his friends and family, Bruno Baurin said.

"It helps in the healing process and I just don't want to put it under the rug and not talk about him. He was just such a loving giving person."

Ben Baurin's junior AAA baseball team retired his No. 98 jersey this summer. (Submitted by Bruno Baurin)

The blood drive is one of several ways loved ones have been paying tribute to Baurin.

His Canadian Air Transport Security co-workers at Halifax's Stanfield International Airport held a moment of silence at the airport's screening area where he worked.

His baseball team retired his number, 98, and put up a memorial plaque to pay their respects at the field in Dartmouth where he played.

Fire trucks in Head of Chezzetcook now have a sticker in memory of Ben Baurin. (Submitted by Bruno Baurin)

